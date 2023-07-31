VALDOSTA – Two Lowndes County 4-H members returned home after placing top four in their project areas at Georgia 4-H State Congress.
Drew Barnes placed second in the wildlife and marine science project and Joel Dixon placed fourth in sports, 4-H representatives said in a statement.
The final score is a combination of their 12-minute project presentation and a portfolio record book of their 4-H activities for the past year.
The two 4-Hers competing at state had previously won the honor to compete at District 4-H Project Achievement in February at Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
For 80 years, State Congress has been the premier competitive and recognition event for high school age Georgia 4-Hers, 4-H representatives said.
Held each year in Atlanta, State Congress is a four-day event that hosts various contests and honors state 4-H winners in a variety of projects and competitions.
As state board representative, Janey Miller along with her fellow board members, lead State Congress the entire week.
Miller’s term as “a Georgia 4-H state board member ended,” 4-H representatives said. “She represented Georgia and Lowndes 4-H tremendously well.”
Miller was recognized as a Level 4 winner of the Key Award. She earned the status of becoming a double master 4-Her.
The Key Award recognizes 4-H members who have demonstrated “consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills and actively participated in the functions of their 4-H club and community,” representatives said.
Tours of the Atlanta area and a reception allow students to meet with 4-H donors, legislators and UGA administrators. State 4-H Congress is coordinated by the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Cooperative Extension Georgia 4-H program and financially supported by donors and contributors to the Georgia 4-H Foundation.
