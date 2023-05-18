Lowndes 4-H poultry team excels

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County 4-H state poultry judging team took high overall third place at the state 4-H poultry judging contest held recently in Oglethorpe County.
Team members are Drew Barnes, Janey Miller, Jacqueline McCoppin and Joel Dixon, 4-H representatives said in a statement.
Dixon was in the top 10 of high individual in the state.
Lowndes 4-H competed against 14 other teams from across Georgia at the competition.
In the contest, members judged two sets of laying hens and presented oral reasons on both classes, identified poultry meat retail cuts, candled eggs, graded exterior quality eggs, broken out eggs and ready to cook carcasses and parts, breaded products, as well as completed a written test on poultry, representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.