VALDOSTA – A word to describe Lowndes 4-H at District Project Achievement held recently at Rock Eagle 4-H Center was undoubtedly – successful.
In preparation for district project achievement, 4-Hers choose a project area of interest, research a relevant topic and write and present a presentation, 4-H representatives said in a statement.
Through this process, 4-Hers “develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, record-keeping and other skills,” 4-H representatives said. “The record-keeping component promotes independent-thinking, research and implementation.”
Lowndes 4-H carried seven 4-Hers to this year’s project achievement. Six Lowndes 4-Hers competed in their respective project: Irelynn Bono, target sports, Drew Barnes, wildlife and marine science, Lily Hayward, physical, biological and Earth science, Joel Dixon, sports, Hayden Wolfle, seventh sports team, Lauren Garner, eighth sports team, and Janey Miller served as a teen leader during the weekend.
The six competitors all placed in the top three spots. Barnes and Dixon will advance to the state competition in Atlanta later this summer. Second-place winners are Wolfle, Bono and Dixon. Third-place winners are Hayward and Garner. All Lowndes 4-Hers competed against other 4-Hers from 40 counties across Southwest District.
In addition to outstanding project honors, Lowndes 4-H placed third in two district awards: outstanding community service led by a 4-Her and outstanding marketing of 4-H.
Miller represented State 4-H Board of Directors by welcoming the district at Project Achievement.
“We also celebrated Irelynn Bono, Lily Hayward and Janey Miller at the Senior 4-H reception for their accomplishments achieved during their overall 4-H career,” 4-H representatives said. “All three 4-Hers received their 4-H graduation cords at the reception.”
“Our 4-Hers represented Lowndes County 4-H exceptionally well and we cannot be more proud of them,” Lowndes 4-H Agent Grace Chauncey said. “They all worked super hard in their project and were very dedicated.”
