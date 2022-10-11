VALDOSTA — Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta are organizing a river cleanup in both the city and county.
The location is set at Troupville boat ramp on the Little River, at Highway 31, Georgia/Florida line on the Withlacoochee River and Naylor boat ramp, and Valdosta with two cleanup sites, one at Drexel Park and Sugar Creek at Hightower Circle, city and county officials said in a statement.
“Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for the event which will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 28,” organizers said. Officials ask volunteers to bring sturdy mud boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get wet or dirty, insect repellant, a refillable water bottle and an emergency phone number. “Trash bags and trash pickers will be provided, as well as drinking water and snacks, but bring your own if you can,” city and county officials said.
City cleanup sites:
– VSU/Drexel Park (One Mile Branch).
– Sugar Creek at Hightower Circle.
County cleanup sites:
– Troupville boat ramp.
– Naylor Boat Ramp.
Mozell’s site: Highway 31 Georgia/Florida line.
The effort will be part of Rivers Alive, a program of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, organizers said, adding the annual Georgia Waterway Cleanup is expected to once again be the largest single volunteer effort to beautify Georgia’s water resources.
To volunteer, visit: https://www.cognitoforms.com/Valdosta1/_2022CityCountyRiverCleanUpVolunteerSignUp
For more information, contact Lowndes County Engineering, (229) 671-2424, or the City of Valdosta Stormwater Division, (229) 259-3530.
