VALDOSTA — Dr. Berlinda A. Hart Love, pastor of Payton African Methodist Episcopal Church, is a host on the worldwide online radio network, Envisioned Broadcasting.
Her show, “Love Conquers All,” airs 3 p.m. Sundays, and is available nationwide, she said in a statement.
“The focus of the show is on encouraging and loving others as we love ourselves by demonstrating caring, compassion and understanding, as well as sound Christian principles that will motivate the hearers to be their best self and always follow their dreams,” according to the statement.
Love said love is an action as well as an emotion.
“Love earnestly feels that hearts will be changed and brokenness replaced with wholeness through the Christian messages that they receive,” according to the statement.
Visit www.envisionedbroadcasting.com. Follow the drop-down menu to “Listen.” Select Love Conquers All and schedule on the link “be a guest on the show.” Shows will replay on the podcasts: iHeart Radio, Apple Podcast, Audible, Stitcher, and others.
More details, contact Love by email: Anietalove@msn.com or by calling (609) 672-3345.
