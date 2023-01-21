VALDOSTA — Brandie Dame, Main Street director, and Allyson Sealy, Main Street coordinator, are settling into their first year in Downtown Valdosta.
Dame and Sealy recently shared plans of the happenings in Downtown Valdosta as the new year kicks off. Beginning with Love Downtown Valdosta scheduled for Feb. 1-28.
Sealy said people who spend $25 in any participating downtown business will upload a full receipt using the QR code displayed in the business to enter a chance to win prizes all month long.
“This is a great way to shop local and explore the businesses that are in downtown,” she said.
The first Friday in February will be Friday after 5, featuring local bands, artists and specials at participating downtown businesses.
This year, Valdosta Main Street is adding a special partnership with Pepsi Bottling Company to reveal its new drink Feb. 11.
Dame said, “The Big Game Bash will be a partnership with Pepsi featuring live bands, a kids zone, food and more in Unity Park.”
In March, the community can look forward to the return of Downtown Makers Market on Saturdays at Unity Park, Sealy said. With the addition of many other events and happenings around downtown.
“December was a great month for Makers Market, with over 45 vendors. I hope that we continue to grow, as we are accepting vendor applications now,” Sealy said.
Adding to the drive of local economy, Valdosta Main Street is partnering with the Azalea Festival and the Annette Howell Turner Center of the Arts for Azalea City After Dark in March.
“We want this to be a two-day event along with the Azalea Festival,” she said. “This will bring visitors to our downtown area to see what all we have to offer.”
The Azalea City After Dark event will take place the weekend of the festival with a jazz singer and performance from Valdosta State University jazz concert band in Unity Park.
“With the use of Unity Park we are not taking away but adding onto events that will be featured around our local businesses to drive the economy in downtown,” Dame said. “The spring and fall are really great times to bring our community and visitors to explore the history, art and businesses in Downtown Valdosta.”
For more information about Valdosta Main Street, visit www.valdostamainstreet.com or email downtowninfo@valdostacity.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.