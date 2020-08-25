VALDOSTA — The ballot for Kelly Loeffler's Senate seat will contain 21 names on it come November.
To distinguish herself, the senator tapped by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill Johnny Isakson's seat last December has doubled down on her message of being the most conservative option for voters come Election Day.
"I am the only true conservative in this race," she told people attending a campaign stop Tuesday in Valdosta.
Loeffler stopped by Jessie's Restaurant and Catering as part of her All About Georgia Tour to spread that message to Lowndes County residents. Roughly 40 people ate doughnuts, shook hands and listened to what Loeffler could offer conservatives.
Loeffler, a heavy donor to Kemp prior to her Senate appointment, billed herself as a political outsider who will uphold conservative values.
"My message from day one has been a strong conservative message. Protect the constitutional freedoms, the rights that we have," she said. "That message has never wavered, but now I have a strong record, seven and a half months in the Senate to demonstrate those values for Georgians."
For now, her message has apparently been well received by Georgians. According to the most recent poll of her Senate race, Loeffler leads the pack with 26% of the vote. The poll, performed by SurveyUSA and published Aug. 11, showed Loeffler leading both her GOP counterpart Congressman Doug Collins and the top Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock by nine points each.
Loeffler said her life in business has kept her from being bogged down by the political machine in Washington.
"I think of y'all when I'm up in Washington and the swamp's getting to me," she said. "I think of South Georgia because you're the hardworking people that make this state work."
Those in attendance heard Loeffler voice strong support of President Donald Trump, saying she defended him against impeachment and will be in D.C. alongside the president Thursday night when he accepts the Republican nomination on the final night of the Republican National Convention.
She spoke in favor of gun rights, the border wall and her pro-life stance on abortion. She reiterated her criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement and her criticism of the WNBA's involvement with BLM despite being an owner of Atlanta's WNBA team.
Loeffler criticized "the swamp," efforts to defund the police, cancel culture and tech companies saying she hasn't taken money from big tech.
"I can't be bought," she touted.
Before Loeffler spoke, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter introduced the senator to attendees talking about her connection to South Georgia.
Matheson said Loeffler has interacted with the people of Valdosta and Lowndes County during Leadership Lowndes trips to Atlanta, the Bird Supper and her trips down to South Georgia.
"She knows where to find us down here. She knows where to find us up there. I think she even likes us," he said.
Slaughter voiced his appreciation for her campaign stop citing the county as a critical part of the Georgia GOP base.
"Their base more or less is in rural Georgia and South Georgia," Slaughter said.
That appreciation was further emphasized by State Rep. John LaHood (R-Valdosta) when he publicly supported Loeffler.
LaHood, who had yet to endorse a candidate in the Senate race, officially backed Loeffler Tuesday morning when he spoke with The Valdosta Daily Times.
"I support Sen. Kelly Loeffler," he said. "I wholeheartedly support Brian Kemp and a friend of his is a friend of mine."
One resident who came to see Loeffler speak was Jim Halter. A 73-year-old eBay seller and business consultant who doubles as the chair of the education committee for the Lowndes County Republican Party said he enjoyed her message and what she brings to Washington.
"I like that she's personable. I like her stance. She's pro-life. She's pro-Second Amendment," he said. "She's got everything that I look for."
While Halter likes Loeffler's message, he remained undecided between Loeffler and Collins.
"When it comes time to vote, I'll have to take a gut feeling and decide because we've got two good candidates," he said.
Halter said Loeffler has visited South Georgia "double than what's normal" and said he appreciated her understanding of the region's role in the state.
"She came from a farm background and she understands that the engine of Georgia is the farm," he said. "Atlanta does all the politics, but the real engine of Georgia is the farming.
With rumors that Collins will be visiting Hahira in the future, Matheson offered some advice for the congressman from North Georgia.
"He'll need GPS," Matheson said.
