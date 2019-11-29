FORSYTH — Valdosta Police Officer Dmitry Zimin completed a DUI detection and standardized field sobriety testing course taught by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.
The training program includes the observation techniques involved in recognizing when a driver may be operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, city police said. Patterns of driver behavior and the more common driving errors committed by drivers under the influence of intoxicants are identified.
Students are taught the safe methods of stopping and approaching a suspect driver and the observations to make in order to determine if a driver is under the influence, city officials said. Emphasis is placed on the proper manner in which to administer field sobriety tests.
Practical exercises are conducted during the day and night, and are used to emphasize the importance of a proper response to this problem. The field sobriety tests taught meet the standards of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Funding for the program has been provided by the State of Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
