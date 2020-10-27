Zeta could bring rough weather to South Georgia

VALDOSTA — Tropical Storm Zeta may land somewhere around Louisiana or Mississippi, but it may still bring rough weather to South Georgia, forecasters say.
Zeta, having built up to hurricane level before hitting Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula Tuesday, is expected to regain its strength before making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast late Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The best estimate of where it’s heading places it in eastern Louisiana.
As it moves inland and weakens, it’s expected to swing east across North Georgia. This could send rain and thunderstorms into South Georgia, said Bob Smerbeck, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
“We could get some thunderstorms from Zeta’s outer bands,” said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Both forecasters said there is a possibility, though remote, of tornadoes in the Valdosta region Thursday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, southwest Georgia was classified as a “marginal” risk for severe Zeta-related storms but that could shift eastward Wednesday, Bunker said.
“We can’t rule out tornadoes on Thursday,” Smerbeck said.
As Zeta passes north of the region, a cold front affected by the storm should be pushed through South Georgia in its wake, cutting high temperatures from the mid-80s early in the week to the mid-70s through the weekend, the forecasters said.
Smerbeck said Friday and Saturday should look “real nice,” with sunshine and highs in the low 70s, though clouds and possibly rain are expected to build up Sunday.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.