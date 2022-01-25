VALDOSTA – South Georgia United States Bowling Congress Association hosted the Jac’s Junior Youth Bowlers tournament Saturday and Sunday.
Eighteen youth bowlers participated at Jac’s Bowling Lanes Saturday and 20 at The Spot Moody Air Force Base Sunday.
The youth bowlers compete in age divisions: Under 8, U12, U15, U18, according to Beth Bennett, association manager.
“Bowling divisions may be combined if there are not three or more participants in each division. The bowlers are able to compete in teams of four, doubles or singles. All scores are combined and tallied to determine winners,” Bennett said.
In memory of Dakota Starling, an avid Jac’s Junior Youth bowler who passed away in 2018, the Dakota Starling Memorial Fund helps youth bowlers who cannot afford equipment for the sport and may give out local scholarships upon approval of committee.
Along with the goal of building the sport of bowling, Jac’s Junior Youth Bowlers looks to strengthen its members with education, self-esteem, self confidence, self discipline and respect, all while having fun, Christine Rumph, association president, said.
Mandy Harmon, mother of Junior Gold qualifier Jade Campbell, said she got involved with Jac’s Junior because of the fundamentals and scholarship opportunities.
“Her father and I would take her bowling on Fridays and Saturdays. Once Beth and Christine shared the scholarship opportunities of the league, we decided to get Jade involved,” Harmon said. “She absolutely loves bowling and has been even more interested since following G.G. Mason, a Black professional bowler, who started Black Girls Can Bowl 2.”
Campbell is a 7-year-old junior gold qualifier who competes in the 12 and under group, Bennett and Rumph said.
In July, Campbell, along with Jac’s Junior Youth Bowlers Locklynn L’huerenx, Taylor Sparrow, Emily Queen and Joshua Queen will travel to Detroit for the National Junior Gold Tournament.
Jac’s Junior Youth Bowlers operate August through May. The pee-wee league is open to all ages who may not want to compete but learn the fundamentals, Rumph said.
If interested in the Youth Bowlers, message Jac's Juniors on Facebook or contact Beth Bennett at (229) 531-3036 or bethann770@att.net.
