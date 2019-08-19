Youth wins Thompson scholarship

VALDOSTA — The Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta has awarded the annual Kevin Thompson Memorial Scholarship to Brandace Jones, a graduate from the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta and upcoming freshman at Columbus State University.
The Kevin Thompson Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to the Youth of the Year at the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta, club representatives said.
In order to qualify, teens must complete a written application, interview process and have an outstanding record of good character and service at both the Boys & Girls Club and at school, club representatives said.
Jones earned the title of both 2018 and 2019 Youth of the Year at the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta. which qualified her for the scholarship, according to club representatives.
"Brandace is a clear example of the club’s mission to help youth in their goal of becoming productive contributing citizens through her ambition to further her education and make plans for her future," said LeThonia Garrison, Reames Teen Center supervisor. "Additionally, Brandace sets such a great example for our younger members and her peers as someone who works hard, is considerate of others, and is just an all-around exceptional young lady. We are very proud of her."
“The award is based on academics, involvement in youth programs and community service such as volunteering,” said Bill Holt, vice president of marketing development.
The scholarship program was established in 2011 in memory of former club member Kevin Thompson. He was a Lowndes High graduate and a Valdosta State University student when he lost his three-year battle with cancer, according to club representatives. Thompson was 22 years old.
The scholarship was established through the generosity of family and friends for his involvement with the club.
"The Boys & Girls Club has no doubt that Brandace will honor the memory of Kevin Thompson as well as his family’s legacy," according to club representatives. "She has a bright future ahead of her and we are proud to call her one of our own.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.