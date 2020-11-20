VALDOSTA – A group of young people will get to know life in the sky this weekend.
The Legacy Flight Academy hosts Legacy Flight Across America 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Valdosta Flying Services next to the Valdosta Regional Airport.
LFA, a nonprofit centered on the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, highlights the significance and importance of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines.
Valdosta youth of varying ages were pre-selected for the event Sunday “based on aptitude and their expressed interest in aviation,” according to a release from LFA.
The organization partnered with the Kappa Tau Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. Project Alpha students will participate in gaining knowledge of aviation, the release stated.
The event gives students “free discovery flights in honor of the first class of Tuskegee Airmen cadets,” the release stated.
Students will learn about the first class of aviation cadets who went into preflight training at Tuskegee Institute in Tuskegee, Ala., on July 19,1941, the release stated.
The kids will learn about Capt. Benjamin Oliver Davis Jr. who later commanded the “Red Tails” and became Gen. Davis, organizers said.
The “Red Tails” was an “all black fighter squadron who escorted bombers on air combat missions over Europe during World War II with minimal losses."
LFA plans to broadcast Legacy Flight Across America on social media.
Email Aaron Jones, ajones@legacyflightacademy.org, or visit legacyflightacademy.org for more information about LFA.
