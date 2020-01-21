VALDOSTA – “Drop the guns and pick up a book.”
“Drop the drugs and pick up a book.”
“Transfer your membership from the gang club to the book club.”
“Delay trying to rap and get your college cap.”
All four statements are what Keith Blake imagines Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would say to present-day youths.
Blake was the guest speaker at the 35th Annual Observance MLK Youth Program held Monday at Mathis City Auditorium by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee.
He is the associate director of People Solutions at Concentrix Corporation.
Blake framed his speech to provide takeaways for the audience including never disqualifying one’s self, setting standards, establish plans and not being embarrassed to make mistakes.
“Do you think Dr. King was afraid or embarrassed about making mistakes. No,” he said. “According to history, he was jailed, arrested, either fire-bombed (or) threatened to be fire-bombed; he wasn’t afraid.”
Blake spoke on the importance of education.
After he spoke to the audience, Tribe of Judah dancers took the stage performing to a slow gospel song.
Ashlein and Ivana Easley shared a poem together, then New Destiny Temple of Deliverance gave an update dance to musician Kirk Franklin’s “Revolution.”
The New Destiny group is led by youth coordinator Lashonda Bess and Janay Lewis, who assists with youth praise dances.
The dancers have participated in past MLK youth programs, alternating the years.
“It’s just a part of celebrating Dr. King, and it’s a great community event; just also to get our church name out there, as well,” Bess said.
Lewis said she hopes her students understand the path King created so they could get an education, she said.
“As an adult education teacher, I am totally behind education and ensuring that our students don’t give up,” Lewis said. “In the event they have to stop, there are other options out there they can continue to go.”
Bess agreed by having the New Destiny dancers participate in the youth program, the students will be able to head in a positive direction.
She said reflecting on history can help them be determined.
Other performers were New Life Ministries, Sabrina Smith, Sounds of Christ, Crossing Jordan Baptist Church, J.L. Lomax Elementary School and Jordan Davis.
J.L. Lomax Elementary received a first-prize trophy for collecting the most canned goods in a contest. The school donated 1,050 cans.
The theme for the program was “The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now” and sets the tone for King’s 2020 vision, according to organizers.
The youth program was a wrap-up of the committee’s MLK events for the year.
