Youth helps Spring Into Art

Submitted PhotoAnna Carter, third-grade student at Clyattville Elementary, won the 2022 Spring Into Art Invitation Design Contest sponsored by Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. Carter’s work is featured on the front cover of the Turner Center’s Spring Into Art Invitation and she will receive special recognition at the Spring Into Art Exhibition Opening Gala, 6-9 p.m. Monday, April 11, center representatives said in a statement. The contest was held earlier in the year and was open to all area elementary school students. Carter is pictured with art teacher Rena Taylor with the winning artwork. For more information or to purchase tickets to Spring Into Art, visit www.turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.