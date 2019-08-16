VALDOSTA — Registration has opened for Camp Lean On Me, a children’s grief support event for kids who have lost a loved one.
The camp will be held Oct. 5 and 6 at the 4H Campground in Lake Park. During the camp, kids will be engaged with professional counselors in age appropriate activities, including arts and crafts, that help explore and process their feelings of loss in a safe, supportive environment, organizers said.
Camp Lean On Me is free to any child attending, and offered to children ages 6-17 years old.
Camp Lean On Me is part of Hospice of South Georgia’s Healing Hearts Youth Program. Children who have experienced loss need support, encouragement and healthy coping skills.
The Healing Hearts Youth Program is designed to create a safe environment for kids to share their feelings with fun activities and relate with other children experiencing a similar journey, organizers said.
Other events offered to children attending Camp Lean On Me include a spring fling, back to school party and Christmas party.
To register a child for Camp Lean On Me, contact Sherry Tierney, bereavement coordinator at Hospice of South Georgia, (229) 433-7039. The deadline to register for the camp is Sept. 17.
Children participating in Camp Lean On Me do not need any affiliation to Hospice of South Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.