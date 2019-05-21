Youth events to boost self-esteem

VALDOSTA – With two upcoming youth events, EleVate Empowerment and Consultant Group strives to help young girls in the community.
Dance and Bond, a mother-daughter hip-hop class for all ages, is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Pinevale Elementary gymnasium.
The event also serves as a toiletry drive. Donations will be given to Volunteers of America: The Pines Family Campus, a residential treatment and group home.
Participants are asked to bring one toiletry item per person for admission, organizers said.
Cuties and Crowns: A Girl Experience is hosted 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in the University Center at Valdosta State University.
A conference for teens ages 14-18, Cuties and Crowns will provide them with the tools needed to embrace their true selves, said Cynthia White, EleVate chief executive officer and founder.
Event plans include a panel discussion, empowerment sessions and self-esteem activities. Food will be provided.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.
White said she’s planting seeds in the young girls’ lives with these events.
“(It’s) just being light and being hope and letting people know that regardless of where you are in life you can strive to live a victorious life,” White said.
Her hope is her guests learn how to love themselves and be their “authentic” selves.
“Be inspired to know that you are authentic; you’re great within yourself; you have a purpose in this life; you have something to give back; you are amazing,” she said. “That’s what I want them to walk away with.”
