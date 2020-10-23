Young Professionals plan for financing

VALDOSTA – Failing to plan is planning to fail when it comes to finances.
The Valdosta Young Professionals continued its virtual webinar series, "Coffee & Connections," featuring special guest Deanna Smith, a certified wealth strategist at The Investment Centre at CBC Bank. Daniel Bayman of GUD Coffee served as host and moderator.
Valdosta Young Professionals is a product of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by the support of its title sponsor, Georgia Power. "Coffee & Connections" is presented by VYP and hosted by GUD Coffee Company.
VYP was established in March as a platform for young professionals to connect with other like-minded individuals who live, work or do business in Valdosta, chamber officials said. The program is open to anyone between the ages of 21-40 and members are provided with social, networking and educational opportunities. Membership is free.
Due to COVID-19, VYP is not able to host in-person events, so it has partnered with GUD Coffee Company to continue learning and gathering with members through a new virtual series. Each month, this live-streamed event will feature an expert on a topic beneficial for today’s young business professionals.
The recent presentation was on financial planning specifically tailored for this age group.
“Georgia Power has always placed a heavy emphasis on planning for the future energy needs of our state,” said Joe Brownlee of Georgia Power. “As a company that looks toward the future, we also see the significance in financial planning from an early age and we are proud to assist in bringing this kind of useful information to local young professionals.”
Speaker Deanna Smith explained the basics of financial planning — creating short, intermediate and long-term goals; establishing an emergency and retirement fund; and building a good credit score.
“This age group of 21-40 is facing a unique set of challenges that other generations haven’t faced. An extremely competitive job market and a significant amount of loan debt can make it very difficult to obtain financial stability,” Smith said.
“Poor money management on top of that can lead to debt, stress and dependency on others,” she added. “Learning financial planning basics will help you in the long run and your future self will thank you.”
She said it is important to build a financial foundation by building a personal budget then focusing on establishing an emergency fund and retirement savings.
“You never know when a financial crisis is going to happen," she said. "An emergency fund is there to protect yourself and the goals that you have set for yourself.”
Smith urged listeners to be exceptionally careful with credit cards. It is important to be mindful of the terms and conditions, never be late on a payment, check credit reports at least once a year to make sure there are no errors and try paying off the cards fully each month.
Bayman continued the discussion with submitted questions.
“At what age should you start investing?” was a common question asked by VYP members.
“As soon as possible,” Smith responded. “The earlier you can start investing, the earlier you can reach your goals. Building on a firm foundation is a lot better than building on a shaky one.”
Beginning to invest later in life can be done “but it’s a struggle.”
Smith said she would sit down with anyone who has further questions or wants to set up a financial plan.
“That’s what I love to do. That’s where my passion is,” she said.
Valdosta Young Professionals is sponsored by Georgia Power Company. More information: Visit GeorgiaPower.com.
To register for Valdosta Young Professionals, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com or call (229) 247-8100, ext. 231 for more information.
