Young Professionals make connections over coffee

VALDOSTA – Young professionals all over Valdosta grabbed their coffee recently and virtually gathered to learn from the entrepreneurs behind Gud Coffee Company, Daniel Bayman and Isaac Musgrove, for the first-ever Coffee & Connections.
Coffee & Connections is a new virtual series presented by Valdosta Young Professionals and hosted by Gud Coffee Company, VYP representatives said in a statement.
VYP was established in March as a platform for young professionals to connect with other like-minded individuals who live, work or do business in Valdosta. The program is open to anyone between the ages of 21 and 40 and members are provided with social, networking and educational opportunities, representatives said. Membership is free.
Valdosta Young Professionals is a product of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by the support of its title sponsor, Georgia Power.
“Georgia Power is proud to sponsor a group with such a positive impact on the entire community. It is something I fully plan on getting my younger employees involved in,” said Joe Brownlee of Georgia Power.
Each month, the live-streamed event will feature an expert on a must-know topic for today’s young professionals, representatives said. Each seminar takes place at Gud Coffee in the heart of Downtown Valdosta.
Viewers are encouraged to take time to incorporate this webinar in their day during their morning coffee time. The hosts have coffee in hand as well.
"VYP and Gud Coffee created this partnership to help local young professionals continue to learn and grow in ways most beneficial for the current state of their generation," VYP representatives said. "The virtual setting came as a response to COVID-19. Though VYP has taken a break from physical group settings, the members are still provided with opportunities for education and networking."
Bayman and Musgrove served as the first experts of the series focusing on entrepreneurship. The two answered a series of questions submitted by VYP members.
“It’s not that I did not like working for other people, but I enjoy finding new ways to do things,” Bayman said.
Musgrove also thrives off innovation.
“The idea of creating something different is exciting,” Musgrove said. “We wanted to create a new experience for people with our location and coffee.”
The two said their path to opening Gud Coffee Company and shared helpful resources for people who may be interested in entrepreneurship.
Bayman and Musgrove recommended the SEEDS Business Resource Center for anyone interested in starting a new business or revamping a business plan. Betty Morgan runs the free resource out of the chamber.
“Seek out mentors,” Bayman said.
Running a business takes a team on the inside and outside. Though this is not a task to take on alone, one must “trust in your hard work to see the success,” he added.
Coffee & Connections is free to all young professional viewers. The next episode is scheduled to air 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, and will feature Deanna Smith, financial advisor at The Investment Centre at CBC Bank.
To register, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com.
For more information on VYP or Coffee & Connections, call the Valdosta chamber, (229) 247-8100, ext. 231.
