Young Professionals learn website strategies

VALDOSTA — Web development and digital marketing was the subject during a recent session in Valdosta’s Community Xccelerator.
Participants used the business center resources at the Willis L. Miller Library to practice creating business websites and initiating digital marketing campaigns for potential business ideas, organizers said. The Xccelerator program includes 20 sessions that guide registered young professionals through topics of professional growth and empowerment.
The most recent speaker was Anne Shenton, agency director at Ascend Inbound Marketing. She is responsible for a range of marketing functions including inbound marketing, strategic planning, project management and client relations.
"If you’re a business owner or just starting out as a young professional, digital marketing can seem overwhelming. Start by identifying your goals and then focus on the channel(s) and campaign(s) that will help you reach those goals. See what is most effective and iterate from there," Shenton said.
During her visit with the Community Xccelerator, Shenton delivered a presentation describing how to increase leads, conversions and increased revenue through website development and digital marketing.
"I think the Community Xccelerator is an excellent resource for Valdosta/Lowndes County. DeWayne (Johnson) has a mission to help people find opportunities to grow and become the best version of themselves. I was truly impressed with the participants in the program. I loved hearing about their dreams and passions. Meeting and talking to young people like this gives me hope for the future. Speaking to this group was the best part of my week," Shenton said.
According to organizers, Xccelerator participants have the opportunity to attend sessions that place them directly in front of regional experts and influencers, giving them a unique experience and connection that empowers them to take proven actions toward their long-term goals and passions.
“Our guest speakers play an important role in the Community Xccelerator program,” said Johnson, Community Xccelerator program director.
“They inspire participants to take intentional, proven steps toward their professional goals. By registering and participating in the Community Xccelerator, individuals are immediately connected to guest experts and influencers within our region in order to give them solid insider advice.”
The Community Xccelerator is sponsored by CJB Industries, The Home Depot, Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency, Miller Hardware and The Cre8ive Zone.
For more information about how to join Valdosta’s Community Xccelerator, email info@bbefoundation.org, visit www.bbefoundation.org, or reach Johnson at (229) 588-0866.
