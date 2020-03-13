Young Professionals goes live

VALDOSTA – Nearly 100 21- to 40-year-olds gathered at Georgia Beer Company to kick off the new group, Valdosta Young Professionals.
The group is presented by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and is sponsored by Georgia Power Company, organizers said.
Interested members came together for networking, further information on the organization and a behind-the-scenes tour of the local brewery.
“The enthusiasm of the participants was fantastic,” said Chris Jones, owner of Georgia Beer Company.
Jones said he was equally as eager to provide a space for the first meeting of this up-and-coming crew.
“There is nothing like this in Valdosta,” said Olivia Royal, an attendee from Southern Point Investment Partners.
Kristi Hill of the Valdosta Daily Times, the chamber's reigning Young Professional of the Year, agreed.
“As young professionals, we have a duty to fulfill," she said. "I am excited to have a like-minded group of people to accomplish things in the community with."
While many event attendees found VYP via social media, others were referred by their employers.
Aneesha Johnson of Corteva said she was happy to pass the information on to her employees and encouraged their attendance.
“Valdosta Young Professionals is a great networking opportunity for my employees. Giving our young professionals the tools to grow will help them, our community and their employer,” Johnson said.
With the support of Georgia Power, VYP looks forward to future events with its new following, chamber officials said.
As the population of young professionals grows in Valdosta, there has become more of a need for them to feel at home and get connection to the community, chamber officials said. With this in mind, the group has been established and is open to those who live, work or do business in Metro Valdosta.
VYP is open to all young professionals looking for networking, education and social opportunities with like-minded individuals. Membership is free of charge. To join, visit www.valdostachamber.com.
For more information, call the chamber (229) 247-8100, ext 231.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.