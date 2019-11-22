Young Entrepreneurs learn about Chicken Salad Chick

VALDOSTA – Chicken Salad Chick hosted the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy students at its 3219B N. Oak St., restaurant for a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run a thriving restaurant.
Julie North, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Valdosta, shared with the students how the franchise was started, chamber officials said. Her college friend, co-founder Stacy Brown, started the business. She spoke about the roller coaster ride of the highs and lows that affected CSC and can be expected in any new business startup.
“Perseverance is key and you must have a passion for the business," she said. “You cannot just be in the business for the money, you have to love it, if you want your business to grow.”
North said her employees play a huge part in the overall performance of her store. Her goal is to make sure they are happy and their work environment is that of family.
“Our company is so excited to have these talented young entrepreneurs visit with us. YEA! provides a terrific opportunity for the young people in our community,” North said.
In addition to learning about the company’ day-to-day operation, North and her team guided each student on how to form the perfect scoop, chamber officials said.
YEA! provides classroom instructions and introduces students to all types of businesses through field trips and a variety of executive leaders through guest lectures and business mentorship.
By engaging in this hands-on approach to learning through field trips such as this, students gain a real-world understanding of the dedication it takes to be a business owner.
For more information on YEA! contact Betty Morgan, program director, at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, (229) 247-8100, ext. 234.
