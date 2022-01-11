VALDOSTA – Fitness competition Team Lean kicked off last weekend at the YMCA.
“Team Lean is eight weeks of hard work and dedication. Our goal for the next few weeks is to kick start our participants' weight loss journey, teach the skills to be successful and encourage participants to sustain a healthy lifestyle because weight loss is 80% nutrition and 20% exercise,” said Rose Nimmo, Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA fitness director.
Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA signed up more than 50 individuals Saturday, Nimmo said.
The kick-off event serves not only as the first weigh-in but as a time for various instructors to show off what their classes offer.
“Team Lean helps to structure a plan to help participants reach their weight-loss and fitness goals,” said Pharis Hall, YMCA member and Team Lean participant.
“I have participated for about six years and this is a fun, stress-free way to lose weight.”
Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to winners of the fitness contest.
Non-members may participate and there are individual categories available. Teams must have four to five participants. The YMCA joiners fee gets waived for participants.
“After the eight weeks, we hope all our participants find their favorite group x class, a motivating trainer that helps you reach your goals and most importantly a new family at the YMCA,” Nimmo said.
Registration will be open through Jan. 13 to both individuals and teams of at least four.
The Valdosta YMCA is located at 2424 Gornto Road and the Lake Park YMCA is located at 1064 Lakes Boulevard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.