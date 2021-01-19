VALDOSTA – Ally Hudson is ready to embrace the “new year, new you” concept as she preps for her second year of participating in the YMCA's Team Lean challenge.
Hudson, also an employee of the YMCA, said she lost some weight last year but didn't keep up with it; however, she's determined to make 2021 her year.
Team Lean has been a staple of the YMCA for years.
“Team Lean is eight weeks of hard work and dedication. Our goal for the next few weeks is to kick start our participants' weight loss journey, teach the skills to be successful and encourage participants to sustain a healthy lifestyle,” Rose Nimmo, YMCA health and wellness director, said.
The kick-off event serves not only as the first weigh-in but as a time for various instructors to show off what their classes offer.
Michael Hammond is one of the YMCA's popular instructors, teaching roughly 15 classes a week, according to Danielle Studstill, membership director.
He gathered some of his boxing class students in the center of the YMCA's gymnasium to showcase what his fun yet challenging class is all about.
Team Lean participants take part in all the amenities the facility has to offer, including classes, for $50.
Studstill said $50 can either be paid upfront or spread out in $10 increments during the first five weigh-ins.
“A lot of people come back in every year to participate,” Studstill said.
With COVID-19, Studstill said 2021 is a bit different with the facility offering the ability to text ahead before the Thursday weigh-ins to let staff know they are coming. Temperatures are taken as participants come in and all equipment and rooms are routinely cleaned.
Classes are kept relatively small, with Studstill saying there's a maximum of 16 participants per class.
The $50 joiner's fee is waived should a participant choose to continue their membership beyond Team Lean, which is something many do.
“After the eight weeks, we hope all our participants find their favorite group aerobics class, a motivating trainer that helps you reach your goals and most importantly a new family at the YMCA,” Nimmo said.
Registration will be open through Jan. 21 to both individuals and teams of at least four.
The Team Lean award ceremony will be held 6 p.m., March 25.
The Valdosta YMCA is located at 2424 Gornto Road and the Lake Park YMCA is located at 1064 Lakes Boulevard. Weigh-ins can be done at either location.
