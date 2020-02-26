VALDOSTA – YMCA hosted a SHINE Dance Fitness class with the founder and creator, Kendall Neilson, in a live instructor training course.
Neilson led an hour-long class for all members and guests. The Lowndes County Family YMCA is currently the only place in Valdosta that offers the world-renowned dance fitness class, YMCA representatives said.
In one single SHINE class, members burn up to 700 calories while dancing and toning to today’s current top hits, they said.
"We have offered SHiNE for nearly one year now and have watched the number in attendance grow weekly," Y representatives said. "If you’re looking for a place to let loose, feel welcomed and spice up your workout routine, we would love you to join us at the Valdosta YMCA."
SHiNE is currently offered 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 11:20 a.m. Wednesdays. No dance experience is required.
"Each routine is designed to get students out of their head and into their bodies by using the best and most current music out there," Y representatives said.
