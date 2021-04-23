VALDOSTA – YMCA hosts its annual Healthy Kids Day noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
"Following a year of social distancing, virtual school, mask wearing and endless hours of screen time, the Y’s Healthy Kids Day is needed more than ever to help celebrate what it means to be a healthy kid," YMCA representatives said in a statement.
"At the Y, we know that kids faced countless challenges in 2020. As our community reopens, the Y is here for families, helping them recover both physically and mentally from a stress-filled year."
Healthy Kids Day provides "an essential service to our communities by connecting families with activities and resources to help their children stay healthy and resilient during these difficult times," Y representatives said.
Healthy Kids Day is a free community event designed to provide parents and caregivers the key ingredients to help make a healthy kid.
“As the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening community, the Y has been working harder than ever before to make sure everyone in our community feels safe and cared for as we navigate these challenging times together,” said Lawrence S. Tobey III, YMCA president and chief executive officer.
An extension of this work, Healthy Kids Day is an opportunity for families and kids of all ages to experience fitness fun including:
– Swimming in the 25-meter and WaterWorks pool while watching demonstrations from aquatics, fitness, karate and gymnastics programs.
– Hula-hoop contest.
– Basketball free-throw contest.
– One-mile family fun run.
– Fitness challenge for a free T-shirt, etc.
Visit the Y to register early for summer camp, karate, gymnastics and swim lessons/team. Enrollment fees will be waived on Healthy Kids Day as well as the Y’s $50 joiner’s fee.
For more information, visit the Y’s website at www.valdostaymca.org or call (229) 244-4646.
