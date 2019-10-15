VALDOSTA — The 30th Annual YMCA Golf Tournament will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
Registration starts 10 a.m. Putting contest starts at 10 a.m. — end of play; opening ceremonies begin 11 a.m. Shotgun starts 11:30 a.m., according to YMCA representatives.
Awards and raffle at completion of play, they said. Tournament awards will be given including a new Ford vehicle, organizers said.
For further information, contact the YMCA, (229) 244-4646; or email Larry Tobey, ltobey@valdostaymca.com or Cheryl Maddox, cmaddox@valdostaymca.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.