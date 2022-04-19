VALDOSTA – YMCA hosts its annual Healthy Kids Day.

The event is scheduled for noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, organizers said in a statement.

Healthy Kids Day provides "an essential service to our communities by connecting families with activities and resources to help their children stay healthy and resilient during these difficult times," Y representatives said.

Healthy Kids Day is a free community event designed to provide parents and caregivers the key ingredients to help make a healthy kid, they added.

An extension of this work, Healthy Kids Day is an opportunity for families and kids of all ages to experience fitness fun including:

– Swimming in the 25-meter and WaterWorks pool while watching demonstrations from aquatics, fitness, karate and gymnastics programs.

– Hula-hoop contest.

– Basketball free-throw contest.

– One-mile family fun run.

– Fitness challenge for a free T-shirt, etc.

Visit the Y to register early for summer camp, karate, gymnastics and swim lessons/team. 

For more information, visit the Y’s website at www.valdostaymca.org or call (229) 244-4646.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you