VALDOSTA – YMCA hosts its annual Healthy Kids Day.
The event is scheduled for noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, organizers said in a statement.
Healthy Kids Day provides "an essential service to our communities by connecting families with activities and resources to help their children stay healthy and resilient during these difficult times," Y representatives said.
Healthy Kids Day is a free community event designed to provide parents and caregivers the key ingredients to help make a healthy kid, they added.
An extension of this work, Healthy Kids Day is an opportunity for families and kids of all ages to experience fitness fun including:
– Swimming in the 25-meter and WaterWorks pool while watching demonstrations from aquatics, fitness, karate and gymnastics programs.
– Hula-hoop contest.
– Basketball free-throw contest.
– One-mile family fun run.
– Fitness challenge for a free T-shirt, etc.
Visit the Y to register early for summer camp, karate, gymnastics and swim lessons/team.
For more information, visit the Y’s website at www.valdostaymca.org or call (229) 244-4646.
