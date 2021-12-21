YMCA, county schools partner for Christmas

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA partnered with Lowndes County Schools through the Angel Tree project to help make a family’s Christmas extra special this year.
The YMCA has been putting up the Angel Tree for more than a decade, which is a Christmas tree decked in ornaments that state the wishes of local children in need, YMCA representatives said in a statement. Community members pick the ornaments and purchase a gift based off of the wish and return it anonymously.
In addition to the community participation, the YMCA chooses one family with children who attend Lowndes County Schools and provide a plentiful selection of gifts.
Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Wes Taylor and his employees select one family and turn the name into the YMCA.
"The YMCA Angel Tree is just another example of how the Lowndes County School System's partnership with the YMCA helps serve the needy families in our community," representatives said.
“We are proud of our partnership with the school system and look forward to being able to show our appreciation to the community each year,” YMCA President Larry Tobey said. “We feel privileged to be in the position to be able to do this.”
