VALDOSTA — A 15-year-old is suspected of robbing another juvenile at gun point Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Valdosta Police Department, the suspect is charged with armed robbery and is being held at a regional youth detention center.
Officers responded to an armed robbery call at the 1100 block of West Magnolia Street at about 4 p.m, reports state. Due to the nature of the call, officers surrounded the area looking for the suspect.
Emergency 911 dispatch issued a Be On the Lookout warning with the suspect’s description.
Witnesses told police the suspect walked up to the victim with a black handgun and demanded the victim's property, according to the report.
After the suspect stole an unknown amount of money, he fled the area, the report states.
The suspect was quickly located, disarmed and detained without incident. Officers recovered the victim’s money and the offender was positively identified, the report states.
No one was injured during this incident.
“Both the victim and the offender in this case were juveniles, so we are grateful that no one was injured," VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said. "We are proud for the quick response of our officers, who not only took the offender into custody without incident, but removed a gun from the hands of a 15-year-old juvenile.”
