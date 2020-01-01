VALDOSTA — While the impeachment of President Donald Trump led national news and the retirement of Sen. Johnny Isakson topped state news in 2019, electing a well-known radio personality as mayor and appointing the first female police chief in city history are among the top stories of Valdosta-Lowndes County.
The battle between Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta over a Service Delivery Strategy agreement rages on, as it has for the last three years, with talks currently at a standstill.
The city also continued having issues with its sewage system as 7.5 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Withlacoochee River from the city’s water treatment plant in December.
One of The Valdosta Daily Times’ top stories in 2018 was South Georgia Medical Center losing its chief executive officer and being issued a preliminary denial of accreditation. In 2019, SGMC flipped the script by bringing in Ronnie Dean as new CEO and undergoing onsite visits to ensure its continued accreditation, retroactive to November 2018.
On the business front, Valdosta broke ground on its first Japanese company, Arglass Yamamura, LLC, which will bring 150 new jobs to the area and Georgia Beer Company opened its doors to rave reviews while putting Valdosta on the brewery map.
This year also marked the tragic passing of teenager Desiyunna Hill who was shot at a party and whose death sparked debates on how to end violence across the city.
Debates also sprang up around the traditional prayer at Lowndes County football games, with many voices being raised on the issue.
Valdosta came together to commemorate the death of local veteran Richard Fatzinger who may have passed without any local family, but was buried surrounded by hundreds of community members who wanted to pay their final respects.
While there were plenty of other news stories this year, The Valdosta Daily Times news staff selected this Top 10 list with a brief summary of each year-altering event.
Mayor Matheson
Valdosta will have a new mayor in Scott James Matheson. Matheson, the familiar radio personality from Talk 92.1 FM, entered a five-man race for mayor on Nov. 5.
Lowndes County was used by the state as one of its testing sites for a new touchscreen voting system before the 2020 election. Machine malfunctions the night of the election pushed unofficial results to the early hours of Nov. 6.
None of the five candidates garnered enough votes to avoid a runoff election, which pitted Matheson against former Valdosta fire chief J.D. Rice. The runoff, held Dec. 5, resulted in Matheson winning by a margin of 96 votes.
Matheson will be sworn into office Jan. 9. He said he will continue his 6-9 a.m. morning show daily as mayor but switch the focus to local politics and the community.
SDS
A battle over a Service Delivery Strategy agreement has raged on for three years between Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta. As reported by The Valdosta Daily Times, more than $860,000 of taxpayer money had been spent as of fall on SDS litigation between the city and county.
Under state law, cities and counties must negotiate a new service delivery agreement every 10 years, spelling out which services the governments will provide and how they will be funded. The SDS agreements are aimed at reducing duplication of services. Without such an agreement, the county, the City of Valdosta and the other cities in the county become ineligible for state grants and other funding and permits.
The disagreement centers around which entity should provide water and sewer utilities to new businesses. The city wants autonomy to provide services to unincorporated areas without the county’s approval, and the county believes this would result in residents or property owners living in unincorporated areas being added to the city’s jurisdiction.
From 2016 to present day, Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta remain entrenched over the matter, and as of now, SDS talks between the two sides have stalled.
SGMC Accreditation and CEO
From accreditation continuing to a new CEO, South Georgia Medical Center experienced changes in 2019.
In July, the Joint Commission continued the hospital’s accreditation. SGMC underwent a rigorous series of unannounced onsite reviews dating back to November 2018.
The hospital never lost its accreditation; however, following the departure of former chief executive officer C. Ross Berry, the Joint Commission issued a preliminary denial of accreditation effective Sept. 17, 2018, “due to existence at the time of survey of a condition, which in the Joint Commission’s view, poses a threat to patients or other individuals served,” according to an email from Katie Looze Bronk, Joint Commission communications and media relations.
October brought a new CEO in Ronnie Dean. Dean, hailing from Dothan, Ala., was the hospital’s third CEO in 14 months.
He succeeded Bill Forbes who worked as interim CEO following C. Ross Berry’s departure in August 2018. Forbes carried an interim CEO title until January when he was named CEO. Despite Forbes’ title change, the hospital continued the search for a new CEO and ultimately announced Dean as his successor Aug. 29.
Football Game Day Prayer
A hot-button issue that stirred waves in the Lowndes County school system earlier this year involved prayer at football games.
The Sept. 6 home game did not include the traditional pre-game prayer after Warren Turner, Lowndes County Board of Education attorney, received a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation stating “the district must take immediate action to end the practice of scheduling prayer at school-sponsored events and end the use of district equipment to project prayers to the public.”
The letter, sent from Christopher Line, a Patrick O’Reiley legal fellow, Aug. 30, was the result of a concerned Lowndes County school parent who contacted the nonprofit foundation about the football game prayer.
Under a proposal called “Student Expression of Religious Viewpoints,” a student could choose to say a prayer, read an essay or a poem, etc., during pre-game ceremonies without interference from the school administration.
Arglass
In October, ground was broken for Arglass Yamamura, LLC with Gov. Brian Kemp in attendance.
Arglass Yamamura is a joint venture partnership between Nihon Yamamura Glass Co., Ltd., a leading glass container manufacturer in Japan, and Cambium Arglass, according to a release from Gov. Kemp’s office.
Koji Yamamura, NYG chairman and CEO, stated while there are more than 400 Japanese companies in Georgia, he believes this is the first one to come to Valdosta.
Tom Call, former chairman for the Valdosta Lowndes Development Authority, explained that Jose de Diego Arozamena, founder and CEO of Arglass, and his team came to Valdosta four years ago and committed to making Valdosta the future home of the plant. The plant will bring what representatives called 150 high-paying jobs to Lowndes County and will make a $123 million capital investment.
The plant will be located off Rocky Ford Road in Lowndes County in the newly created Billy Langdale Industrial Park.
Veteran Funeral
When residents heard a veteran had passed and had no family that would be attending his funeral, they rallied together to honor the memory of a man many had never met.
Vietnam veteran Richard Fatzinger passed away Oct. 13 after an extended illness. Fatzinger had been a collector of Indian artifacts and had traveled the world with his Air Force pilot father. At the time of his passing, he had no local family to attend the services and he had been cared for the last 10 years by Angela and Shivan Edwards.
Angela, who was given Fatzinger’s flag at the ceremony, was a dedicated caretaker who would sometimes sleep in her car outside Fatzinger’s apartment just to ensure he was OK.
Hundreds showed up to Riverview Memorial Garden for Fatzinger’s funeral service, provided by Music Funeral Home. Attendees ranged from fellow men and women in uniform, motorcycle clubs, local officials and other community members who wanted to give their last respects.
City Sewer
In early December, more than 7.5 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Withlacoochee River out of the City of Valdosta’s water treatment plant. The massive spill resulted from a contractor disconnecting a fail-safe alarm. With the alarm disconnected, sewage flowed into the Withlacoochee for several days before water treatment plant employees noticed.
It was the biggest sewage overflow of 2019 in Valdosta. The city had a series of sewage discharges in December 2018 caused by heavy rains, but none totaled the amount of this spill.
The Florida Health Department in Hamilton and Madison counties announced a joint health advisory about water quality for their residents following the announcement about the spill. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division confirmed it will take punitive action against the city.
Georgia Beer Co.
Georgia Beer Company officially opened its doors Feb. 4.
The opening of the brewery was more than five years in the making. Starting out as a Kickstarter campaign and turning into a public-private partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, Georgia Beer was the talk of the town for the last year since groundbreaking took place in March 2018.
J. Ryce Martin, director of brewery operations, and Chris Jones, director of business, said the opening was exciting more than anything else.
Since opening, the brewery has hosted many special events including the kickoff place for the South Georgia Film Festival, Oktoberfest and Pub Theology where visitors can discuss religion over a beer.
The brewery has become a popular meeting and social place with its indoor and outdoor venues. The brewery doesn’t serve food but food is offered by various food trucks on any given day.
First Female Police Chief
In March, Valdosta appointed its first female police chief in city history. Leslie Manahan had served as interim chief since Brian Childress retired as chief Sept. 1, 2018.
Manahan’s entire law-enforcement career has been spent with the City of Valdosta. She moved to Valdosta in 1990 to attend Valdosta State University. She joined the Valdosta Police Department in 1997 as a patrol officer and continued to move up the ranks of the department, from field training officer to road sergeant to lieutenant of the investigations unit.
In her time as the commander of the investigations bureau, she worked to keep Valdosta above the national average for crime clearance rate and oversaw the investigation of all major crimes in the city.
Lee Street Murder
The community was shocked when a Valdosta teenager died in a shooting at a party, resulting in an outcry to curb a culture of violence.
Desiyunna Hill, 18, was attending a party with more than 200 other teens at an event center on the 1700 block of Lee Street at about 1 a.m. June 22 when shots rang out. She was taken to South Georgia Medical Center but died, police said.
In the wake of Hill’s death, rallies and meetings were convened to debate ways to end teen violence, and her shooting became a topic among mayoral candidates.
There have been no arrest in Hill’s shooting.
Reporters Chris Herbert, Terry Richards and Derrek Vaughn contributed to this story.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
