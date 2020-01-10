VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy students are back in action in the new year.
Bill Nijem, a local attorney at Langdale Vallotton, LLP, was up first to discuss the significance of having an attorney, chamber officials said. As new entrepreneurs, students were exposed to the many risks a business faces.
“Having an attorney is something that had never crossed the minds of the students before they heard from Mr. Nijem,” said Betty Morgan, YEA! program director. “You could see their wheels turning as he spoke about what kind of precautions that they needed to take. You never know what can happen, especially with a new business.”
Angie Crawford, an insurance agent for State Farm, discussed the purpose of business insurance, continuing the theme of risk management.
YEA! is a 26-week program that provides classroom instructions and also introduces students to all types of businesses through field trips as well as a variety of executive leaders through guest lectures and business mentorship.
By engaging in this hands-on approach to learning through field trips such as this, students gain a real-world understanding of the dedication it takes to be a business owner.
The students meet once a week for classes and various field trips. This month, the programs are sponsored by Teamtemps.
For more information on YEA!, contact Morgan at the Valdosta-Lowndes chamber, (229) 247-8100, ext 234.
