VALDOSTA— The YMCA hosted its 30th annual golf tournament recently at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
Cheryl Maddox, YMCA senior program director, said the YMCA has been doing a charity golf tournament since Kinderlou opened, with participation numbers rising annually. Thirty-three teams played this year.
“It’s great to see a diverse group come together and support our cause,” Maddox said.
Lawrence Tobey III, YMCA president and chief executive officer, echoed similar sentiments about the turnout.
“We are so excited about the turnout this year,” Tobey said. “It shows the community is excited about what we do which keeps us excited and motivated.”
Participating teams were Academy Sports, Astro, Spot Holders, Dame Walker Hardeman, First Federal, Georgia Power, Great Southern, Griner Medical Group, Guardian Bank, Helena/Duncan, Herndon Company, Johnson Distributing Company, Langdale Ford, Langdale Forest Products, Matrix, PCA-1, PCA-2, RS-1, RS-2, Pepsi, Renasant Bank, SAFT Aviation, Sandbaggers, S&S Services, S.O. Productions, Set-In-Stone, Sheriff Ashley Paulk, Star Trac, Stiefel-Lastinger, Sunlife Financial/Partners Benefit Group, Synovus, The Heat and Valdosta Insurance Services.
First Federal was the winning team with a low gross score of 52. Players were Doug Rayford, Craig Wentworth, Greg Jacobs and Robert Hudson.
The 2020 tournament is scheduled for Oct. 15.
