Xccelerator hosts Deeley Advancement Services

VALDOSTA — Seventeen young professionals interested in competing for grants and contracts attended Valdosta’s Community Xccelerator and received insider advice from expert Dianna Deeley, a local owner of Deeley Advancement Services.
Deeley presented steps to take before seeking funding, how to check on their nonprofit status, where to search for funders and what to expect when seeking grants from an organization, organizers said.
Deely offered stories from her expertise of 25 years working for a donor foundation. Using her tales, participants learned multiple examples of mistakes to avoid and things never to say when seeking funds.
“My first thought was how attentive and engaged the attendees were. They were one and all clearly there to advance their understanding of nonprofits and grant seeking. It takes dedication to come out to listen to a stranger after work in the middle of the week,” Deeley said.
Deeley Advancement Services provides practical, early-stage advice for individuals and nonprofits that are seeking greater impact. In addition, the company offers advice on board governance and staff relations. Deeley works with either individuals, full boards or staff members, as requested.
As her final advice to the Community Xccelerator participants, Deeley added, “Funders want to make a difference. The grant-making side is as dedicated as the service side and really wants effective gifts. If you can show that your organization accomplishes its mission and improves lives, you will find funding. Work to be sure your statement about your accomplishments is brief and clear.”
Valdosta’s Community Xccelerator participants have the opportunity to attend sessions that place them "directly in front of regional experts and influencers, giving them a unique experience and connection that empowers them to take proven actions toward their long-term goals and passions," organizers said.
For more information about how to join Valdosta’s Community Xccelerator program, email info@bbefoundation.org, visit www.bbefoundation.org, or contact DeWayne Johnson, program director, (229) 588-0866.
