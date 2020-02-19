Wynn, local riders honored at Youth Equine Championship Day

Young equestrians from every corner of Georgia recently gathered at the state Capitol for Youth Equine Championship Day. This annual event honors young people from around the state who have excelled in equine sports by being named a state, national or world champion.
The youth are gathered and honored by the governor and Legislators at the capital during legislative session and are treated to lunch. The event is hosted by the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Equine Commodity Commission and Georgia is the only state in the nation that holds an event to honor their top equestrians. Among this year's honorees from Thomas County 4-H were Douglas Hopkins, Matthew Mullins and Allie Ann Wheeler.
Hopkins is the son of Jamie and Angie Hopkins and is a senior at the Bishop Hall Charter School. He was recognized for being the state winner in the 2019 4-H Horse Public Speaking competition and representing Georgia at the Southern Regional Championship 4-H Horse Show. Mullins is the son of Rodney and Miranda Mullins and a seventh grade student at Scholar’s Academy. He was recognized for winning multiple state champion titles as well as being named the 2019 State 4-H Horse Show Cloverleaf Saddle Seat Division Champion. Wheeler is the daughter of Alan and Chrissy Wheeler and a junior at Thomas County Central High School. She was recognized for winning multiple state champion titles and for being named the 2019 State 4-H Horse Show Senior Ranch Horse Division Champion and Scholarship winner.
In addition to recognizing youth champions, they also honor one adult each year with the Golden Saddle Award. This award is presented to an individual who goes above and beyond to promote the equine industry in Georgia. This year, the award was presented to Thomas County 4-H Extension Agent Cindy Wynn. In addition to serving as the Thomas County 4-H agent for the past 14 years, Wynn also serves on the Georgia 4-H Horse Advisory Committee and the Equine Task Force. She is the vice president of the Georgia Ranch Horse Association and youth advisor. She has coached the Georgia Ranch Horse Youth Team at the American Ranch Horse World Championship show for the past three years.
Wynn works closely with the Georgia Equine Commission and the Sunbelt Ag Expo Committee and serves as the coordinator for the equine demonstrations during the Sunbelt Ag Expo each October. She is also the pageant coordinator for the Miss Sunbelt Expo Rodeo Queen Pageant held each August.
Past recipients of the Golden Saddle Award include: Pat Harris (Secretary to Tom McCall), former Commissioner of Agriculture Tommy Irvin, Governor Brian Kemp (awarded while he was Secretary of State), Jack Kingston (former member of the U.S. House of Representatives), Dr. Carter Black, Ann Jones, Iron Horse, Rick Treptow (cameraman for Georgia Farm Bureau Federation), Meghan Boenig (head coach for the UGA Equestrian Team) and Nathan Deal (former governor of Georgia).
Wynn is the very first county extension agent to be recognized with this honor.
“This was an absolute surprise and I am both honored and humbled," she said. "I have a deep passion for our youth and the Georgia Equine industry. Over the years I have had countless opportunities to observe the positive effects that horses have on young people. The list of benefits is endless. Probably a few of my favorites are that horses are the perfect remedy to today’s digital fixation. Horses are a welcome alternative to playing video games, watching television or obsessing over social media. Horses get our young people off of the couch and outdoors. Riding horses is great exercise and it’s much healthier, both physically and psychologically, than spending hours in front of a screen.
"Our young people have negative influences all around them; pop culture, mass media, politics and more. Caring for and riding horses help counterbalance these effects by promoting positive character traits such as responsibility, self-discipline, patience, kindness, empathy and accountability. Horses help with decision-making, problem-solving and goal-setting skills.
Having a horse is hard work. Whether it’s grooming, cleaning stalls, feeding, exercising or competing, horses require commitment and effort. In a time of instant gratification, horses teach the value of a hard day’s work. Youth learn the value of physical and mental effort which is a useful tool in all aspects of life.
"Horses teach young people to overcome their fears and they are great confidence builders. They teach respect because these animals certainly have boundaries. They teach trust simply because they don’t judge, that don’t place blame and they never tell secrets. They teach perseverance. Young people who ride eventually come off the horses at some point and horses teach you how to fall and how to get back on.
"Today’s employers are looking for people with strong work ethics, leadership skills, decision-making skills and the ability to work as a team. Being involved with horses promotes all of these traits and more. Horses provide a way to keep youth positively engaged.
"I am so proud of all of our young equestrians and they are truly the future of the Georgia Equine Industry. I have seen firsthand how horses can change people’s lives and I don’t think I will ever grow tired of promoting this industry in our state," Wynn said.
