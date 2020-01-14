LAKELAND – People dressed as World War II American and German soldiers present a scaled-down version of the Battle of the Bulge during a re-enactment this weekend in Lanier County.
The event comes a month after commemoration ceremonies in Europe marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge – the last-ditch German offensive to halt the Allies.
"Crossroads to Malmedy" is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, Camp Patten, 261 Burnt Church Road, said Tim Oliver, an event organizer.
The event started last year, he said, and is expected to grow this year.
He said people from Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas and Alabama are expected to arrive in uniforms to participate in the re-enactment.
Static displays are expected to include World War II-era vehicles and weapons.
The public is invited.
Gates open 9 a.m. Saturday. The public battle scenario is scheduled for 2 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., a USO show and dance, featuring the Lanier Jazz Band, is scheduled at the Threatte Center.
Admission: $5, adult; $3, child; free, active and retired military.
