HAHIRA — For the fourth year, people will paddle down the Withlacoochee River from Georgia three miles into Florida, and back upstream, in the WWALS Boomerang!
Canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards are welcome to register starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, to be on the water by 10:45 a.m., organizers said in a statement.
There will be prizes, food and drink.
“This is a great way to bring the outdoors community together and showcase the recreational opportunities we have to offer locally,” said Bobby McKenzie, described as the Boomerang mastermind. “This event caters to all ages and skill levels, you can either blaze ahead and take first place overall, or push yourself for a personal achievement on the main course or one of the modified routes. You can even just come do a leisurely paddle with like minded outdoor enthusiasts. Just remember to make your way back before the time expires, at most will be 2.5 hours.”
Tickets are on sale, $20 online until Oct. 15, then $30 online or at the event.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wwals-boomerang-paddle-race-2021-tickets-168646372841
State Line Boat Ramp is at 6461 Madison Highway, Valdosta. Heading south down Interstate 75, take Exit 11, turn west, and keep going until seeing the boat ramp sign, then turn right. From Madison, Fla., head up CR 150 until crossing the river, make a U-turn and head down to the ramp.
Or use this GPS: 30.637844, -83.311149
From either direction, a WWALS road sign for State Line Boat Ramp on the Withlacoochee and Little River Water Trail will be posted. And down by the boat ramp, the organization will have two informational signs: what to see downstream and up, safety, etiquette, etc.
“Elected officials from Florida or Georgia are invited to come say a few words,” said John S. Quarterman, Suwannee riverkeeper. The course starts in Lowndes County and goes through Brooks County and Madison and Hamilton counties in Florida.
Bobby McKenzie added, “We will have VSU CORE Outdoors and new Outfitter Madison Outpost Adventures once again offering canoe and kayaks for free. So your registration includes free boat rental if you don’t have anything to paddle. Just let us know what you need so we can match you up. We will also have food available for purchase from B’s Backporch BBQ in Clyattville.”
“Special thanks to Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority, whose park this is,” said Gretchen Quarterman, WWALS executive director. “We always welcome additional sponsors!”
McKenzie added, “Also thanks to Olympia Bend Plantation for supporting us again this year. That shooting range neighbors the Boomerang course at the State Line Boat Ramp and now also offers Paint Ball.”
Nonprofit outfitters and vendors get in free; the for-profit vendor fee is $20.
“We test water quality at State Line Boat Ramp frequently, and Nankin and Knights Ferry and other places upstream, and on Okapilco Creek in Brooks County,” said Suzy Hall, WWALS testing chair.
“Our testers generally sample Thursday to have results Friday before the weekend, and of course the Friday before the Boomerang.”
Shorter courses are available at two or one miles downstream, so that’s six, four or two miles roundtrip.
“You don’t even have to race; you can just paddle; just let us know in advance so we’re not waiting for you to cross the finish line,” John S. Quarterman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.