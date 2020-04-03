WWALS accepting songs for contest

VALDOSTA – Cooped up inside with nothing to do?
Why not try writing a song?
WWALS Watershed Coalition's Third Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest seeking applications.
Songwriters are asked to come up with an original song about any river, stream, spring, sink, swamp, lake or pond in the Suwannee River Basin or Estuary. This excludes the Santa Fe Basin as it has its own contest.
Songs will be judged on integrity and value of the waters, historical value, originality of lyrics and music and musical consistency between them, performance and clarity of message. Judges will give “extra credit” for naming the most rivers, even if it's just listing them but tying them together in a way that shows their value is better, organizers said.
“Georgia Beer Company is back as our top-tier sponsor, which helps us get these new songs about our rivers, swamps, springs, and sinks,” said John S. Quarterman, Suwannee riverkeeper, in a statement.
Finalists will perform in a concert Aug. 22 at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. The event will be open for people to attend with food and cash bar. Guests are invited to browse the art, listen to music or participate in the silent auction with all proceeds going to benefit WWALS, organizers said.
WWALS will also discuss its advocacy, from water quality testing to promoting water trails.
If sheltering in place or limits on gatherings are still underway on the concert date, organizers said the contest will be held virtually.
For more information and full list of rules, visit wwals.net/pictures/2020-08-22—songwriting/.
