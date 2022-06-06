Wrong Turn Band plays Turner concert

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the Wrong Turn Band for a Music in the Art Park concert 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 10, in the Turner Center Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
The concert is sponsored by Mala Vallotton and is free to the public, center representatives said in a statement.
Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music, representatives said in a statement. Creole Sol will be the vendor on site.
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local musicians, and are always free to the public.
Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
