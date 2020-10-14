Wright earns university classified staff award

VALDOSTA — Tina Wright is the recipient of the Valdosta State University Presidential Excellence Award for Classified Staff.
The Presidential Excellence Award for Classified Staff is an annual tradition at VSU, one that recognizes the high standards of service, initiative, reliability, professional attitude, exemplary job performance and leadership of the university’s dedicated staff, university officials said in a statement.
Wright, a compliance officer in the Office of Sponsored Programs and Research Administration, joined the VSU staff in 2016.
“My primary role is to oversee compliance programs in fulfillment of the teaching and research mission of the university,” she said. “I work to ensure protection of human and research participants based on Institutional Review Board and Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee procedures, and I coordinate intellectual property conflict of interest disclosures and management as required for sponsored programs.”
Outside of her work with the Office of Sponsored Programs and Research Administration, Wright serves her university colleagues as parliamentarian of the conflict management and restorative practices committee, university officials said.
Wright is a VSU graduate. She earned a bachelor of science in education in technical, trade and industrial education in 2009.
“To be nominated and to receive this award is extremely gratifying and motivating,” she said. “I am beyond excited.”
