Wreck kills 1 in Brooks

VALDOSTA — A two-vehicle collision in Brooks County Wednesday morning left a motorcycle rider dead, according to authorities.
The accident occurred on Ga. 133 north of Cates Road, said Sgt. Joe Wheeler of the Brooks County Sheriff's Office.
A truck with three occupants struck a motorcycle; the motorcycle rider was declared dead at the scene, Wheeler said.
The name of the fatality was not immediately available, but the sergeant said it was not a Brooks County resident.
The three people in the truck were unharmed, he said.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.