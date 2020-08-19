Wreck kills driver in Hamilton County

JASPER, Fla. — A Sunday road accident in Hamilton County resulted in a fatality, according to the highway patrol.
The accident took place at about 3:30 a.m. on County Road 24A when a southbound vehicle failed to stop at an intersection with Stephen Foster Drive, according to a statement from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The car's driver suffered fatal injuries. The identity of the driver was not released.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.