Wreck in Clyattville kills driver

CLYATTVILLE — A wreck in south Lowndes County resulted in a fatality Friday morning.
An SUV and a pickup truck were in a head-on collision around 6:30 a.m. on the Clyattville-Nankin Road, about a mile and a half from the Madison Highway, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
The driver of the SUV was killed, while the driver of the pickup truck suffered severe injuries, he said.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
