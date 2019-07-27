Woven Together: Turner opens new exhibits

Note: The Valdosta Daily Times is introducing "Art in August," a five-week series spotlighting non-traditional art forms. It will debut Sunday, Aug. 4, and will run throughout August in the Sunday Lifestyles section. This story is a preview to the series.
VALDOSTA – Three art forms will soon come together at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
The center will present a local painter and a group of quilters for its next show.
An author is also tapped for the event for a book signing.
Faithful Artist
“I think God created us to be creative,” George “Buddy” LaHood said standing in his home studio.
At least 50 large pieces of artwork fill his studio.
Every wall, every corner, in the room bears a colorful abstract painting LaHood personally crafted.
The floors, covered with splattering made by young children, is indicative of the time LaHood spends with his grandchildren in his artistic space.
With French music playing in the background, LaHood spends about two or three hours painting in his studio. Some days, he’s there for six to eight hours developing artwork.
When he first attended school at Valdosta State College, LaHood’s life was headed in a different path; one that excluded art.
Striving to succeed and graduate college, he decided to take an introduction to art course with instructors Don Penny and Irene Dodd.
There, he fell in love with art and later graduated with an art degree when the college became Valdosta State University.
The painter said his ability to create comes from God. His faith comes across in his work.
“I’m a Christian and so everything we do is supposed to be bring glory to God,” he said.
He adds crosses and scripture to his work to convey the messages of God to spectators.
“Some of them, I just want them to bring joy, make people laugh,” LaHood said of his paintings.
When he began art, he doubted himself but has since received validation from professional artists who have enjoyed viewing his work, he said.
Though he’s been commissioned to paint landscapes, LaHood said he prefers acrylic abstract expressionism.
He does collages, as well.
“When I start a painting, I don’t usually have anything in mind of what I’m going to paint,” the artist said. “I just put the canvas over there (in the studio), pick out some colors and just start making marks, making lines (and) just putting blotches of paint on it.”
He continues to paint, being able to see shapes, lines and colors.
“Usually, you’ll see something that kind of looks good to you and so you’ll develop what looks good,” he said.
“Up and Away” is a piece LaHood made simply by throwing paint onto the canvas. He turned the canvas sideways to allow the paint to drip.
This, he said, is an example of abstract artwork.
For the first time, LaHood will have his very own exhibit in the Price-Campbell Foundation and Margaret Mittiga galleries of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
“Deep, Wide, High, and Long” will feature 15-20 of his paintings. The exhibit name reflects scripture Eph. 3:18.
The artist, who is both excited and nervous, said he hopes people love his pieces.
LaHood said he plans to continue painting as long as he’s living.
“Til I die,” he said specifically.
His art is sold in Mockingbird on West Central Avenue.
Warm Gifts
Their fingers busily stitching, the ladies of the Withlacoochee Quilters Guild interacted through light chatter while all sharing the same skill and passion.
During the regular meeting held at Grace Bible Church, members worked on quilts that will be donated to patients at a nursing center in Adel.
Just across the room are another set of quilts. The pieces will be featured in the Turner Center’s upcoming exhibit.
The guild will submit 116 quilts on display in the Sallie and Harmon Boyette and Josette’s galleries.
The Withlacoochee Quilters Guild, which now has 85 members, was established 30-plus years ago in 1986.
The group hand-makes quilts that are donated to people such as those in the military or are ill.
“Any need, we try to meet with quilts,” said Carla Goldie, past president and community project chairperson.
Goldie said each quilt represents the crafter’s personality making each one different.
Vicki Fenstermaker, current president, said it all starts with a pattern.
“You can do appliqué and you can tell a story or you do piecing or you can do a variety of both to make it your own,” she said.
Appliqué is the practice of layering fabrics on top of a square opposed typical quilting where pieces are fabric are cut apart and sewn together, Goldie said.
One member’s appliqué masterpiece tells a story.
The piece displays farm animals, hot air balloons and butterflies. There are tall trees and a Christmas tree in the center surrounded by multicolored houses.
“Grandma’s Home: Our Home Away from Home” is labeled on the top.
The pieces were then quilted together onto a backing.
Fenstermaker said about 30 hours can go into creating one square during appliqué.
Seldom do people understand the amount of hours it takes to make a quilt, she said.
“But they do know it’s a gift of love and that means a lot to them,” Fenstermaker said.
Crafting together a quilt and donating it feels better to Goldie than writing a check, she said.
Fenstermaker said she quilts for herself.
"You have a sense of pride when you do something like this when you get done with something like this,” she said. “You put all your time in it and it’s a very relaxing thing.”
Part of the Withlacoochee Quilters Guild exhibit at the Turner Center will include entries in the guild’s Crayola challenge.
Members were tasked with coloring fabrics and piecing them together.
The guild meets at Grace Bible Church at 6:30 p.m., the second Monday monthly.
Search Withlacoochee Quilters Guild Valdosta GA on Facebook for more information.
Meeting with an Author
Author Michael Orenduff will be at the Turner Center signing his book, “The Pot Thief Who Studied Edward Abbey.”
Orenduff was the owner of the former Book & Table, a book shop that regularly hosted area authors, former host of a weekly radio program on books and is a former Valdosta State University faculty member.
“The Pot Thief” series features Hubie Schuze, who makes his living salvaging desert artifacts in New Mexico; hence, Hubie is the “pot thief” in the titles.
In each book, Hubie solves a crime, typically a murder mystery. Given his notorious past as a raider of antiquities, he is often considered a suspect in the crimes. He also continues studying various philosophers, authors, etc., and spending time drinking beers and margaritas with his best friend, Susannah.
In “Edward Abbey,” Hubie becomes involved in a murder mystery while he is teaching a class on Native American pottery as an adjunct professor at the University of New Mexico. He teaches class, he faces challenges with his students, deals with the Swiftian personalities of the art department faculty, drinks with Susannah, develops a deeper relationship with girlfriend Sharice, solves a murder and studies radical environmentalist author Edward Abbey.
Dean Poling contributed to this report.
Opening Reception: 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts
Gallery Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday
More information: turnercenter.org; (229) 247-2787
