Would-be thieves damage ATM

VALDOSTA — Would-be thieves left a credit union’s ATM in Valdosta so damaged last week it can’t be used, the company said.
Police were dispatched to Southeastern Credit Union’s branch at 1514 Baytree Road at about 4 a.m. June 8 on an alarm call, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Officers found the ATM had been damaged but “entry was not made into the ATM,” the statement said.
The machine is designed so it cannot be removed at the base, the credit union said in a statement.
“The cash vault, member, or card information was not breached,” Southeastern said.
However, the ATM was damaged beyond repair, the credit union said.
Southeastern is working to restore ATM service at its Baytree branch, the statement said.
Southeastern Credit union also has branches in Valdosta on North Valdosta Road and Inner Perimeter Road, as well as in Nashville, Quitman, Tifton, Moody Air Force Base and Waycross. All but the Quitman branch have ATMs, the credit union’s website shows.
