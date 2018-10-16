VALDOSTA — The King of King Breast Cancer Foundation will host the Praise and Musical Night of Worship 2018 at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in lieu of its annual Pink Gala.
The event will be held at Grace Fellowship SDA Church and will feature live acts such as AC Braswell and Joyful Wonder, the Tooley Singers and Coco and the Chosen Ones.
The free event will be held for cancer survivors and their caregivers, said Angela Tooley King, foundation director.
Elder Brandon and Erica McCrae will emcee. Gift bags will only be provided to survivors.
“Any cancer (survivor) is invited. We celebrate all cancer survivors,” she said.
There will be door prizes, and sponsors are still being accepted until Friday, Oct. 19. King confirmed the foundation will still host the Pink Gala next year.
The foundation will be present at Wild Adventures Theme Park Saturday, Oct. 27, to provide information for cancer survivors and caregivers. For more information, call (229) 269-3933.
Amanda Usher is a reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at 229-244-3400 ext.1274.
