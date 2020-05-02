VALDOSTA – Reporter Amanda M. Usher talked with two moms who are both working from home and homeschooling their children as a result of recent closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Being OK with not being OK
March 13.
“I feel like that’s going to be a day that’s burned into my memory forever,” Jessica Dillard said. “It’s the day I walked out of my classroom and didn’t get to go back.”
A Dewar Elementary School kindergarten teacher, she labels March through May as the magical time of the school year when students and teachers can move forward in their relationship building.
When Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order mid-March declaring school would not reopen for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that time was taken away.
“As teachers, we are not OK, right now,” she said. “We are grieving the loss of our students, and we are grieving the loss of the magic part of the year.”
Dillard recalls the tears she shed the day she discovered she would not be seeing her class for the rest of the school year.
At that time, she expressed her worries to her husband about her students possibly not having food to eat or possibly being alone. She wondered if their parents would lose their jobs.
“It’s just gone,” she said she repeated to herself.
She reflects on feeling like the school year had been stolen from teachers and their classes, however necessary she thought the act to be.
“It hit me like a ton of bricks,” Dillard said. “I could not go out to the dinner table that night because I was so distraught and so upset.”
She said her heart was broken.
She has found a way to move on, especially since she has transitioned from full-time schoolteacher to full-time homeschool teacher.
Dillard is a mother to one son, kindergartener Charlie, and one daughter, preschooler Savannah Rae.
She is still working, taking grade level meetings and turning in paperwork weekly, all while educating her two children at home.
Dillard’s day starts at 9 a.m.
She awakes to hold 30-minute sessions with kindergartners weekly, assisting them through reading and math lessons Monday through Thursday.
She then helps Charlie during a 30-minute session with his teacher online.
From 2-3 p.m. daily, Dillard is on standby for messages or emails from students' parents.
She adjusts from educating one group of kids to a pair of her own.
Homeschooling lessons started off as part of the structure for her children. There were designated times for naps, lunches and learning just like at traditional school.
“I think that first week I went into it as Mrs. Dillard and not mommy to Charlie and Savannah Rae,” she said.
She quickly understood the added pressure not only to her children but to herself, she said.
She had to give herself permission, an allowance, to be OK with certain situations. It was fine if her house wasn’t clean for the moment, and it’s fine if Charlie plays on his iPad a little longer than expected.
“Somehow, I found some prayer and some grace and gave myself some permission and some freedom for who I was then,” Dillard said.
Balance coupled with an understanding of not having to achieve perfection is key to juggling her multiple responsibilities.
She loosened her schedule a bit and refuses to worry if something does not happen when it is scheduled to happen.
“If we don’t get to something today, it’s OK, and we’ll get there tomorrow,” Dillard said.
Extracurriculars consist of art projects and walks outside.
Daytime gives way to the night, and it is during these hours that Dillard prepares the next day’s lessons for her kindergarten class.
“Most of my teacher work, I would say, is put in (during) the evening after the kids are in bed. That cuts into me as Jessica time. That cuts into me as a wife time. But it’s what we’re doing. It’s what everybody’s got to do,” Dillard said.
“You have to make your new normal work. I’m there for my personal kids. I’m there for my school kids," she said. "I’m there for me. I’m there for my husband. I’m still working out finding the balance, but I’m learning how important that balance is because if I can’t take care of me, I can’t take care of my kids, and I can’t take care of my students.”
Dillard said she enjoys the extra time she has with Charlie and Savannah Rae. She said she has learned more about who her daughter is as a person in recent weeks.
Savannah Rae is approaching the stage of being able to talk more now than in the past.
“It’s just been fun to be there with her all day everyday and get those moments and those experiences in and see that with her,” Dillard said.
She said she also better understands her son’s thoughts.
“It’s hard for us as adults to kind of understand and process what’s going on,” she said. “I can’t imagine what’s going through these kids’ minds.”
Dillard empathizes with parents who work full-time jobs and must now face the journey of being a full-time homeschool teacher. She said being a teacher during the pandemic is a unique situation.
“I would never be asked to do someone else’s job but you look at all the parents at home right now, they all of a sudden are being asked to do my job on top of their job and their job as a parent,” she said.
She advises parents to do the best they can and to love their children. She suggests showing children how much they are cared for, letting them know how important an education is and refraining from allowing a lesson to turn into a battle.
“From one mama to another – not even from one teacher to a parent – parents, you’re doing a great job,” Dillard said. “I don’t think parents get told that enough, and they’re too hard on themselves. So I think from one parent to another, you’re doing a great job.”
Virtual Work, Home Work
“It’s hard,” Kristie Hilton said.
Hilton’s virtual work meetings are disrupted by a curious child, a spill on the floor or Roscoe the cat attempting to join the conversation.
Her kids are given a pep talk, a warning to be silent, before she makes a call to a client.
Family meals are followed by third-grade school lessons.
She explores creativity while trying to find her kids various activities to do in efforts to avoid boredom.
And she said her grocery bill is increasing.
Hilton repeated, “It is hard.”
A mom to two sons and one daughter, Hilton was impacted along with a multitude of other parents who unexpectedly found themselves being full-time homeschool teachers in March.
The transition happened after Gov. Brian Kemp closed schools across the state for the remainder of the 2019-20 year in response to the widespread novel coronavirus pandemic.
Hilton’s reality ventured beyond being a case manager for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County, being a wife and a mother – she now had to be a schoolteacher.
“It’s been a work in progress,” she said. “… You just pray everyday, and you keep moving, and you do the same thing the next day.”
Homeschooling gave the former elementary teacher one more hat to wear and one more task to juggle.
Her oldest son, Jaime, is 13 years old and in the eighth grade. Kiley is 11 years old and in the sixth grade. The youngest child is Gavin, who’s 9 years old and in the third grade.
Hilton’s two oldest students are independent and complete lessons their teachers send with little assistance, but Gavin requires more attention.
Hilton said he’s usually more productive following dinner, a time when she is at a stopping point with her work meetings and other assignments.
All school work is placed on Google Classroom for the kids. Homeschooling has made Jaime and Kiley more accountable, Hilton said.
“I’m just having to really hope and pray that they’re being good listeners, good learners and they’re being accountable for their work,” she said. “It’s a lot easier when they’re older to do that.”
She added she couldn’t imagine having to homeschool younger children and work from home full-time. She gives kudos to parents that do so.
“I really commend them because I don’t know how they’re able to do what they (do) with bottles and feeding,” Hilton said. “I don’t envy that situation, but I know the struggle is with all of us.”
Working at home has been a bit scattered for Hilton. She said a day at the office recently allowed her to be more productive than she has been at home.
“You’re already doing two full-time jobs basically,” she said. “You can’t do 100% at both. It’s hard to play both roles.”
Early mornings and late nights help her complete her responsibilities as a case manager for the CAC but she still has to be mommy somewhere in between.
Her kids do not view her as a homeschool teacher rather they see her only as mom, even when she’s teaching them.
“Kids think when they’re not in school, they don’t have to adhere to a school schedule,” Hilton said. “I’ve had better success making other children pay attention than my own children.”
Hilton has learned a lesson of her own. She said she has been taught to let go of some circumstances as new changes in her life will not always run smoothly or go as planned.
Some days, work must take precedence over homeschooling while school lessons become a main priority in Hilton’s household other days.
With deadlines at work, she said sometimes it’s impossible to give 100% to both duties and she feels self-inflicted guilt for not being able to tackle both tasks.
“It can be a little bit insane. My sanity level, I’ve questioned it a time or two,” she jokingly said while laughing.
Having an employer that is flexible and understanding makes her current life easier, she said.
There are some days when she wants to cry, there are some days when she wants to scream, but then there are other days when circumstances are better.
With a rollercoaster of a schedule, one thing gets Hilton through this time.
“Coffee,” she said with a giggle. “Coffee is my friend.”
She also finds support in her new life through her husband.
Hilton said she is worried about her children returning to school in August should classes reopen in the fall.
She is concerned about the gap of missing weeks in the 2019-20 school year and that what she is teaching them now will benefit them later.
“I’m just doing the best I can do with what I have and with what I know,” she said.
Another source of worry is her children’s health upon returning to school or playing sports.
Throughout her time at home, she said she has learned more about her children.
“Just as we’re (parents) having to adjust, the kids are too, as well,” Hilton said, “so we need to cut them a little slack, as well.”
She reminds her children that tomorrow will be a better day and that tomorrow always brings a chance to do something different if it doesn’t work today.
“I just keep telling them mama’s not perfect,” Hilton said. “We’ll figure it out.”
She advises work-from-home parents who are currently homeschooling to give themselves a break and not think of themselves as a perfectionist.
“You need to take time for yourself and just find the schedule that works best for you,” Hilton said. “I think we’re all in the same boat. We’d like to find time for ourselves, but it’s so hard to try to schedule that in. You need a minute to breathe somewhere and to at least take a couple of hats off.”
