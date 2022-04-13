VALDOSTA – Even though the live musical was originally produced 30 years after the movie, it's still 1979 in the world of "9 to 5."
Bell-bottoms, perms, afros, long hair, turtlenecks, wide lapels dash across the stage of Sawyer Theatre and four decades slip away with the twirl of a dancer's step.
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance bring the movie that starred Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda to life this week with the musical version of "9 to 5."
Sarah Wildes Arnett, show choreographer, said the dances are bold and colorful, taking steps from the disco era and infusing them into the late 1970s setting.
The VSU Theatre & Dance synopsis: "Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic."
Like the movie, the musical is based on a friendship that develops between three female coworkers as they plot revenge against their male chauvinist boss. Unlike the movie, which featured a small, tight-knit cast of Parton, Tomlin, Fonda and Dabney Coleman as the boss, the musical features the large cast of a big Broadway show, said Joe Mason, show director.
"9 to 5" features music & lyrics by Dolly Parton, with a book by Patricia Resnick; originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. The Broadway show was nominated for four 2009 Tony Awards including Best Original Score by Dolly Parton. Songs include "Backwoods Barbie," "Heart to Hart," "Get Out and Stay Out" and the well-known hit title song from the movie.
THE CAST: Hope Clayborne, Suzanne Nelson, Andrew Rowell, Hannah Rose Kramer, Savannah Kennedy, Ella Risa Marroquin, Mia Washington, Emma Singer, Ian C. Bingham, Nicole Frothingham, Kalab Quinn, Tiyrai Anderson, Quint Paxton, Mason Ebert, Trey Harrell, Drew Champion, Jeremiah McClain, Josh Thomas, Meredith Reitz, Paige Christoffers, Kailey Baez, Allyssa Barber, Akira Gilmore, Jaylan Jones, Lasana Murphy, Meredith Reitz, Maya Tupek, Mia Washington, Tiyrai Anderson, David Bass, Drew Champion, Jeremiah McClain, Andrew Rowell, Josh Thomas.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Joe Mason, director and vocal direction; Sarah Wildes Arnett, choreographer; Jolie DesRuisseau, stage manager; Ruth A. Brandvik, scenic/projections design; Chalise Ludlow, costume design; Elie Seigel, lighting design; Zach Cramer, sound design; K’Nyia Bumpers, technical director.
VSU Theatre & Dance presents "9 to 5," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 14-16, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17; 7:30 p.m., April 18-20, Sawyer Theatre, Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. NOTE: This production contains mature themes and language, PG. Reservations, more information: More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
