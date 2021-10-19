VALDOSTA – A meeting of the Southern Georgia Workforce Development Board and Youth Committee is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. The meeting will be held via virtually, board members said in a statement.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6908507970?pwd=VXoyRDNNdTFqOGlkQXdZUS80WlVGUT09

– Dial in number (US): (312) 626-9799

– Meeting ID: 690 850 7970

– Passcode: 772766

The meeting is open to the public.

