VALDOSTA – “Back to Church Sunday,” part of a national movement of churches across America, will be held at Word of Oasis, 11 a.m., Sept. 15.
Everyone is welcome to attend, church representatives said.
Since it started as a call to action and invitation for the church in 2009, the National Back to Church Sunday movement marks its 10th year and continues to gain momentum, church representatives said.
More than 5 million Christ followers have participated through 30,000 churches, they said. It is a day focused on uniting the church to equip and empower members to be inviters.
"Eight out of 10 people say they are open to visiting church if invited — they are just waiting for an invitation," church representatives said.
The 2019 theme is “Together” and "addresses a felt need in today’s culture," church representatives said. "At some point, we are all searching for connectedness. Searching for a way to be part of something bigger than us. This is a time for everyone to experience the church as a place of belonging — rooted in restoration and unity brought by Jesus.
"Participating churches believe that there has never been a better time than now for people to come back and get plugged in to a church that offers friendships, opportunities to serve the community, and the chance to grow spiritually through a journey of personal faith," church representatives said.
The Back to Church Sunday website includes a roster of participating churches (www.BackToChurch.com/find_a_church), and an interactive Facebook page provides insights and resources for participating churches.
Word of Oasis is a non-denominational church located at 4034 Inner Perimeter Road. For more information, go to www.wordofoasis.org or call (229) 244-9625.
