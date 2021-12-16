VALDOSTA – "Wonderful Christmastime" isn't just the Theatre Guild Valdosta holiday show. It is a show entirely created by Theatre Guild for the holidays.
Grant Brown is not only the show director, he wrote the script and selected the music. He said this past April a group of Theatre Guild members met and came up with the show's concept. Then the dialogue was written and the old and new Christmas songs selected.
"We create an accompaniment track, hold auditions, have weeks of rehearsals, set construction, costume creation, publicity and finally we have a show to present to an audience," Brown writes in his director's notes.
While Brown said he didn't want to give too much of the plot or theme away, adding he thinks the audience members will have fun making some of the connections on their own, he said the show is set in the North Pole, where Santa is being prepared for his Christmas send-off.
The show is family friendly with romance and comedy. The run time is roughly under two hours, he said.
The show features Guild regulars and newcomers on The Dosta Playhouse stage.
"Wonderful Christmastime" marks the third time that Theatre Guild Valdosta has created an original holiday production.
THE CAST: Josh Robertson, Alijah Patterson, Rebekah Lindsay, Lauren Greer, Frances Ann Layton, Bryan Layton, Amanda Sanderson, Laura Lee McClelland, Luke Hiers, Star Leonard, Ben Hawley, Kamari Samuels, Brawdy Gupton, John Mitchell, Kristina Latham, Tasha Conrad, Sarah Dorsey, Logan Houtz, Olivia McGhin, Chesley Wetherington.
Theatre Guild Valdosta production of "Wonderful Christmastime" plays 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Dec. 16-18; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18, 19, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. Tickets, more information: Call (229) 24-STAGE or visit theatreguildvaldosta.com.
